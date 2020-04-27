MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Japan plans to launch the first Guatemalan-made satellite, dubbed Quetzal-1, from the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said on Monday.

"On April 29th, 0:20 (Japan time) [15:20 GMT on April 28], Guatemala's First Satellite, "Quetzal-1", which was selected as the winner for the second round of KiboCUBE, is planned to be deployed from Kibo! [a Japanese ISS science module developed by JAXA]," the agency tweeted.

The KiboCUBE program is being developed by Japan in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs to help launch small spacecraft manufactured in developing countries. Japan has previously launched satellites made by Bangladesh, Ghana, Nepal, Bhutan, Kenya, Nepal and Mongolia.

The Quetzal-1 satellite was delivered to the ISS in March by the Dragon Cargo Spacecraft, which was developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX.