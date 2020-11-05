UrduPoint.com
Japan To Make No Reference To Acquiring Strike Capabilities In Defense Plan - Reports

Japan's revised defense plan will not include its acquisition of strike capability against foreign bases, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing government and ruling Liberal Democratic Party sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Japan's revised defense plan will not include its acquisition of strike capability against foreign bases, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing government and ruling Liberal Democratic Party sources.

According to the news agency, the government suggested, during talks with LDP's coalition partner Komeito party, that long-range cruise missiles, meant to defend remote islands from invasion, could be used to form strike capabilities against foreign bases. However, Komeito expressed concerns that such an acquisition could be problematic under Japan's policy of not using force unless attacked first.

Strike capabilities will thus be left out of the National Defense Program Guidelines and defense program, which will be revised next month.

Japan is able to down enemy ballistic missiles using land-based Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile interceptors and Aegis-equipped destroyers in case of attack.

The government had planned to deploy the US-developed Aegis Ashore land-based defense system, however, due to safety and technical reasons, Japan decided in June to give up on it.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is not willing to make a cabinet-approved statement on the matter, the sources said.

