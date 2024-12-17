Japan To Make Renewables Top Power Source By 2040
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Japan wants renewables to be its top power source by 2040 in its push to become carbon neutral by mid-century, under government plans unveiled on Tuesday.
Thirteen years after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, Tokyo also reaffirmed that it sees a major rule for nuclear power in helping Japan meet growing energy demand from artificial intelligence and microchip factories.
The world's fourth-largest economy has the dirtiest energy mix in the G7, campaigners say, with fossil fuels accounting for nearly 70 percent of its power generation last year.
The government has already set a target of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 and to cut emissions by 46 percent by 2030 from 2013 levels.
Under the new plans, renewables such as solar and wind were expected to account for 40 to 50 percent of electricity generation by 2040.
