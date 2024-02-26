Open Menu

Japan To Mandate Companies To Set Paternity Leave Targets

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Japanese companies with over 100 employees will be required to set and disclose targets for the uptake of paternity leave by male employees, according to a new legislation introduced by the government in a bid to alleviate the disproportionate burden of childcare on women and encourage couples to embrace parenthood.

Proposed by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, an amendment to the Japanese law, "Measures to Support Raising Children of the Next Generation," will be submitted to the current regular session of the National Diet, and will come into effect from April 2025 if passed.

Since April 2023, companies with over 1,000 employees are obligated to disclose their actual paternity leave uptake rates and the requirement is expected to cover companies with over 100 employees if the amendment is passed.

Approximately 50,000 companies will be subject to this regulation. Companies failing to create such plans or disclose them will be advised by the ministry to rectify the situation. Companies with fewer than 100 employees are encouraged to set target values.

