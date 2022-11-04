UrduPoint.com

Japan To Modernize Air Alert System Amid Failings During N. Korean Missile Test - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Japan to Modernize Air Alert System Amid Failings During N. Korean Missile Test - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Japan is going to modernize its J-Alert early warning system to fix issues with its accuracy discovered during the recent missile launches conducted by North Korea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

On Thursday morning, North Korea conducted tests involving one long-range ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles, according to the Yonhap news agency. An air alert was triggered in Japan; however, the missiles did not actually fly over Japanese territory. This sparked criticism over the warning system's lack of accuracy.

"There are different views on how to speed up issuance of a warning and responsible ministries will consider measures on its improvement and modernization," Matsuno said at a press conference.

Thursday's missile launches were the 30th conducted by North Korea this year alone. During earlier launches in October, some missiles flew over Japanese territory for the first time since 2017.

Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to "provocations" by Seoul, which has recently been conducting active military exercises both independently and jointly with the US and Japan.

