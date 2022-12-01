UrduPoint.com

Japan To Monitor Military Interaction Between Russia, China - Chief Cabinet Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Japan to Monitor Military Interaction Between Russia, China - Chief Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Japanese government continues to monitor with concern the increased military cooperation between Russia and China, in the light of their joint eight-hour patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"The repeated actions (by Russia and China) are clearly aimed at a demonstration of power against our country and cause serious security concerns. Our concern was expressed to both countries through diplomatic channels," Japan's top government spokesperson stated.

He also added that Japan intends to continue monitoring with high concern the trend toward increased cooperation between China and Russia.

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced joint patrols with the Chinese Air Force over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea; their flight lasted about eight hours. At certain stages of the route, strategic missile carriers were accompanied by foreign fighter jets.

Related Topics

Russia China Japan Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

35 minutes ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

45 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of F ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Suda ..

45 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peacef ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peaceful Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 The axis of power is shifting from west to east, e ..

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the regio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.