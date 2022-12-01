Japan to Monitor Military Interaction Between Russia, China - Chief Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Japanese government continues to monitor with concern the increased military cooperation between Russia and China, in the light of their joint eight-hour patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"The repeated actions (by Russia and China) are clearly aimed at a demonstration of power against our country and cause serious security concerns. Our concern was expressed to both countries through diplomatic channels," Japan's top government spokesperson stated.

He also added that Japan intends to continue monitoring with high concern the trend toward increased cooperation between China and Russia.

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced joint patrols with the Chinese Air Force over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea; their flight lasted about eight hours. At certain stages of the route, strategic missile carriers were accompanied by foreign fighter jets.