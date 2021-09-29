MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Imperial Household Agency will officially announce the marriage of Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, to her former college classmate Kei Komuro on October 1, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Princess Mako and Komuro announced their engagement in September 2017 and planned to get married in November 2018, but six months before the event, a scandal broke out related to the debts of the fiance's mother, after which the wedding was postponed and Komuro left Japan to study law in the United States, where he has spent the last three years.

On Monday, Komuro returned to Japan to meet with his fiance for the first time in three years after spending two weeks in quarantine. The wedding is expected to take place in October, but is yet to be officially announced.

Despite the official assurances of Crown Prince Akishino in support of the free choice of his daughter, his negative attitude towards this marriage is persistently discussed in the Japanese society and the media.

Given the ambiguous public attitude, there will be no magnificent ceremony typical of imperial family marriages.

In addition, due to the prevailing prejudice in society regarding the groom's financial status, the 30-year-old princess will forgo the traditional monetary gift worth 150 million Yen ($1.35 million) for royals giving up their status to marry commoners.

It is expected that all necessary procedures will be finished before November 30, the birthday of Prince Akishino, when he is expected to give a press conference informing the nation of the wedding of his daughter.

By law, only a man can inherit the throne in Japan, while women are considered members of the imperial family only until they marry and change their surname. After marriage, they leave the imperial family, lose their title and leave the palace. On the day of the wedding, the princess will cease to be a member of the imperial family and must move from the residence of the heir to the throne to an apartment in Tokyo. However, this will be temporary housing, since the young couple intend to leave for the US, where Komuro is expected to work at a law firm.