UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Pardon Half A Million Criminals

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:59 PM

Japan to pardon half a million criminals

Japan will pardon more than half a million petty criminals at a ceremony to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito next week, an official said Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Japan will pardon more than half a million petty criminals at a ceremony to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito next week, an official said Friday.

"We will implement the pardons with a policy to promote social rehabilitation by increasing the criminals' desire to rehabilitate themselves," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters in Tokyo, Kyodo news reported.

Most of the pardoned criminals will include traffic offenders and those involved in minor thefts.

The government had offered a similar pardon decades ago in 1993 to mark the marriage ceremony of Emperor Naruhito's father. However, those serving sentences will not be considered for pardons.

Related Topics

Marriage Traffic Tokyo Japan Criminals Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Almost 1 in 3 (31%) Pakistanis hold the PPP govern ..

8 minutes ago

Ayesha Omar says just an accident changed her enti ..

15 minutes ago

Increasing hunger a threat to the country: Mian Za ..

15 minutes ago

Masood appeals to UK to help lift siege, end carna ..

18 minutes ago

"Jawan Program" best ever in the history of Pakist ..

17 seconds ago

Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.