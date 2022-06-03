UrduPoint.com

Japan To Partially Reopen Fukushima Village To Residents In June - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Japan to Partially Reopen Fukushima Village to Residents in June - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The Japanese authorities have decided to partially reopen the village of Katsurao, which was blocked off due to high radiation levels caused by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, and allow residents to return to their houses after June 12, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

The decision comes after Tokyo concluded in May that decontamination of the region had born fruit and radiation levels no longer posed a threat to life and health of Japanese citizens, according to Kyodo.

However, to date, only eight out of 82 village residents announced their wish to return home, the news agency reported, citing local authorities.

At the moment, Katsurao, along with five other municipalities, is still present in a list of difficult-to-return zones.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his plan to "move ahead with work to lift restrictions and further accelerate Fukushima's recovery," as quoted by the news agency. The Japanese government intends to partially lift restrictions in municipalities of Futaba and Okuma this June. Three other municipalities will sea the easing of restrictions in spring 2033, Kyodo added.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power facility experienced core meltdowns as a result of a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. The accident became the worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl crisis, leading to massive radiation exposure and contamination of surrounding waters.

Related Topics

Accident Tsunami Earthquake Prime Minister Nuclear Fukushima Tokyo Chernobyl March May June

Recent Stories

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

58 minutes ago
 'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes lov ..

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes love, health and happiness for Wa ..

1 hour ago
 Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per l ..

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per litre from June 3

2 hours ago
 Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

2 hours ago
 â€œwho dream of dividing the country into three pa ..

â€œwho dream of dividing the country into three parts to save their politics liv ..

2 hours ago
 PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.