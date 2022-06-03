Japan to Partially Reopen Fukushima Village to Residents in June - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The Japanese authorities have decided to partially reopen the village of Katsurao, which was blocked off due to high radiation levels caused by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, and allow residents to return to their houses after June 12, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

The decision comes after Tokyo concluded in May that decontamination of the region had born fruit and radiation levels no longer posed a threat to life and health of Japanese citizens, according to Kyodo.

However, to date, only eight out of 82 village residents announced their wish to return home, the news agency reported, citing local authorities.

At the moment, Katsurao, along with five other municipalities, is still present in a list of difficult-to-return zones.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his plan to "move ahead with work to lift restrictions and further accelerate Fukushima's recovery," as quoted by the news agency. The Japanese government intends to partially lift restrictions in municipalities of Futaba and Okuma this June. Three other municipalities will sea the easing of restrictions in spring 2033, Kyodo added.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power facility experienced core meltdowns as a result of a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. The accident became the worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl crisis, leading to massive radiation exposure and contamination of surrounding waters.