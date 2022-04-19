UrduPoint.com

Japan To Participate In Video Call With US, Other Allies To Discuss Ukraine - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Japan to Participate in Video Call With US, Other Allies to Discuss Ukraine - Gov't

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in a secure video call with US President Joe Biden and other leaders, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.

"Participation of Prime Minister Kishida in this conversation is planned. We intend to express our firm position on the situation in Ukraine," Matsuno said at a press conference.

On Monday, the White House said that Biden will "convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable." The video call will start at 13:45 GMT on Tuesday.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Japan has sanctioned 499 Russian individuals, including top-level officials and businesspersons, nine banks and about 40 organizations. Moreover, 130 Russian entities were banned from exports of semiconductors, lasers, software, jet engines and oil refinery equipment. Japan has also banned the exports of luxury goods to Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia White House Oil Luhansk Donetsk Japan February Media From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication ..

Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication

11 hours ago
 2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attac ..

2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attack

11 hours ago
 US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in ..

US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in 2022 - Research Group

11 hours ago
 Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - ..

Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - Presidency

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.