UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Pass On US-led Coalition In Middle East, Adhere To Diplomacy ” Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 06:30 AM

Japan to Pass on US-led Coalition in Middle East, Adhere to Diplomacy ” Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Japan is limited constitutionally with regard to participating in any foreign military operation in the Persian Gulf and will stick to consistent diplomatic efforts for easing the tension between the United States and Iran, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said.

"We will make consistent diplomatic efforts to ease the tension and stabilize the situation in the region," Kono said at a joint press conference with his US counterpart Mark Esper.

What Kono stressed the first when answering a question on the matter was that nearly 90 percent of Japan's crude oil import was coming from the middle East and over 80 percent of it via the Hormuz Strait and Gulf of Oman, so it was in Japan's interest to ensure safe navigation in these waters. This interest, however, will not expand beyond sending patrol ships of self-defense forces to the area for intelligence gathering, he said.

"We have some constitutional restrictions, so we will not be participating in American or European initiatives, but we will be closely communicating with the US as ally," the Japanese minister said.

Last week, Japan sent two Lockheed P-3 Orion surveillance aircraft for a year-long mission covering the Gulf of Oman, the northern part of the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, while omitting the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. A destroyer will join the aircraft later in February.

Amid a series of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Hormuz Strait last year, the US called for establishing an international coalition in the area to ensure safe maritime passage for commercial vessels.

Related Topics

Import Iran Oman Oil Aden Japan United States Middle East February From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

7 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

7 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

7 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.