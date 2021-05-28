UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Probe Collision Of Russia Ship With Japanese Schooner As Soon As Possible -Consul

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:10 AM

Japan to Probe Collision of Russia Ship With Japanese Schooner as Soon as Possible -Consul

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Japanese marine security service has assured the Russian Consulate General that it will carry out a probe into the incident with the Russian merchant ship Amur as soon as possible, Russian consul in Sapporo Roman Kolesnik told Sputnik.

The Russian vessel with 23 people on board and the Japanese fishing schooner carrying five people collided on Wednesday at about 6 a.m. local time (21:00 GMT on Tuesday), 23 kilometers (14 miles) from Monbetsu in Hokkaido. Five people on board the Japanese ship were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious.

Later in the day, they were confirmed dead.

"The department of the Japanese marine security service in Mombetsu has assured us that it will try to complete the probe as soon as possible. Everyone hopes that this will be completed as soon as possible," Kolesnik said, adding that the exact timeframe is not clear yet.

He added that no crew member of Amur had been detained, all of them stay in Mombetsu voluntarily.

Related Topics

Dead Russia Sapporo Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

6 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

6 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

7 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

6 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

6 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.