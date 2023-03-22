UrduPoint.com

Japan To Provide $470Mln To Ukraine To Restore Energy Infrastructure - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 07:30 AM

Japan to Provide $470Mln to Ukraine to Restore Energy Infrastructure - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged $470 million in gratuitous aid to Ukraine to restore energy facilities and provide humanitarian assistance, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kishida visited Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After Ukraine, Kishida will head to Poland for a scheduled meeting with the country's leadership on Wednesday.

In addition, Japan will send nonlethal equipment worth $30 million to Kiev through a NATO fund, the Kyodo news agency reported.

In late February, Kishida pledged $5.5 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine. This comes on top of $900 million in humanitarian aid and $670 million in grants and loans that his government has allocated to the eastern European country in less than a year. The total now stands at over $7 billion.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Kiev Poland Japan February Media Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..

7 hours ago
 Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Teleg ..

Norway Warns Officials Against Using TikTok, Telegram

8 hours ago
 PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

PTI's chief has fascist mentality: Khawaja Asif

8 hours ago
 PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert ..

PM directs NDMA, other institutions to stay alert after earthquake

8 hours ago
 Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in F ..

Existing US Home Sales Reverse 12-Month Slide in Feb, Up Most Since July 2020 - ..

8 hours ago
 Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - De ..

Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - Defense Minister

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.