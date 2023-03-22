Japan to Provide $470Mln to Ukraine to Restore Energy Infrastructure - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged $470 million in gratuitous aid to Ukraine to restore energy facilities and provide humanitarian assistance, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kishida visited Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After Ukraine, Kishida will head to Poland for a scheduled meeting with the country's leadership on Wednesday.

In addition, Japan will send nonlethal equipment worth $30 million to Kiev through a NATO fund, the Kyodo news agency reported.

In late February, Kishida pledged $5.5 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine. This comes on top of $900 million in humanitarian aid and $670 million in grants and loans that his government has allocated to the eastern European country in less than a year. The total now stands at over $7 billion.