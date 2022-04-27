UrduPoint.com

Japan To Provide Assistance To Ukraine At Earliest Possible - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 12:06 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone conversation on April 26 to provide more assistance to Ukraine at the earliest possible, as requested by Kiev, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

"Prime Minister Kishida said that it was settled to increase financial assistance to Ukraine from $100 million to $300 million to support the economy at the request of the Ukrainian government, and that Japan would provide masks and chemical protective clothing, drones and other equipment of the Self-Defense Forces, as well as food and medicines, which the Ukrainian side had requested, would be supplied as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno asked Kiev for an explanation as to why Japan was not one of 31 countries whom the Ukrainian foreign ministry thanked for help in a video posted on social media on April 25. The Japanese foreign ministry later said that it was told by Kiev that the video featured only the countries that have sent Ukraine lethal arms.

The Japanese aid package for Ukraine in March included bulletproof vests, helmets, warm clothes, tents, hygiene products, first strike rations, and generators of the Japanese self-defense forces.

