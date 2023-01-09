Japan to Provide Financial Assistance to Moldova to Fight COVID-19 - Embassy

Japan will send $10 million to Moldova and its neighboring countries to fight COVID-19, the Japanese Embassy in Chisinau said on Monday

"The Japanese government has approved a new $10 million financial assistance for Moldova and neighboring countries, including Ukraine, for the World Health Organization's urgent response to combat COVID-19 and other infectious diseases," the embassy told reporters.

The embassy noted that assistance would be provided through the WHO Regional Office for Europe and it would also be sent to refugees from Ukraine.

"As part of the assistance, medical devices, medicines, personal protective equipment, and other items will also be provided for displaced refugees from Ukraine in Moldova, Romania, as well as Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria," the embassy added.

According to the statistics of the Moldovan Health Ministry, 11,936 people died of the coronavirus in Moldova. In total, 596,914 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country, while 504,142 people have fully recovered.