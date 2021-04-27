Japan to Provide Grant Aid to Africa, Latin America for Vaccine Supply - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Japan will grant 4.2 billion Yen ($39 million) to a total of 31 countries from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean to help them build a distribution network for vaccines against COVID-19, the Japanese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"We would like to make use of Japan's strengths and speedily proceed with our support," Toshimitsu Motegi, the foreign minister, said as quoted by Kyodo news Agency.

According to the ministry, the aid, which will be delivered through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), is aimed at providing cold-storage facilities, transport vehicles, and other equipment necessary for the stable delivery of vaccines in those countries.

While having no domestic production, Japan facilitates the improvement of vaccine distribution networks and facilities in developing nations. The country already provided $200 million for the international COVAX distribution initiative.