Japan to Provide Ukraine With 2 Aid Packages Worth $470Mln - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov met on Wednesday and discussed the $470 million worth of aid packages that Japan is providing to Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov met on Wednesday and discussed the $470 million worth of aid packages that Japan is providing to Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"(Japan and Ukraine) signed and exchanged notes for the Grant Aid 'the Programme for Emergency Recovery Phase 2' (grant amount: 53.072 billion Yen (400 million US dollars)) ... the Government of Japan decided to extend Grant Aid of 70 million US Dollars as support for recovery and reconstruction in Ukraine," the statement said.

The first aid project worth $400 million will focus on emergency restoration and envisages supplying necessary equipment to Ukraine, including that needed for de-mining and debris clearance, according to the statement.

Part of the aid package would be used to restore some basic infrastructure, agriculture, as well as strengthen democracy and governance, the statement adds.

The second aid package is worth $70 million and includes provision for a comprehensive energy sector restoration program.

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to provide Ukraine with the new additional aid worth $470 million during his visit to Ukraine.