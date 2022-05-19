UrduPoint.com

Japan To Provide Ukraine With Additional $300Mln Loan For Humanitarian Purposes - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 08:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Japan will provide Ukraine with an additional $300 million loan for humanitarian purposes, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, next week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will inform about this decision US President Joe Biden.

The Japanese loan to Ukraine will be provided as part of the G7 decision to support Ukraine and neighboring countries amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

The Japanese support for Ukraine has thus increased to $600 million.

The upcoming meeting of Kishida with Biden will take on May 23 as part of the latter's visit to Japan.

