Japan to Provide Up to $7.2 Billion in Aid to Taiwan for Chip Plant Construction - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Japanese government will provide up to $7.2 billion in aid to a Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing company to build a chip manufacturing plant in Japan, Kyodo news reported on Friday.

Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan will be most likely chosen for the construction of the plant, according to Kyodo. The government will be able to cover about half of construction costs, worth up to $7.2 billion, the news noted.

The funding is expected to come from the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year until March, indicating that the new government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is prioritizing the economic aspect of national security, the news said.

Kishida, former foreign minister of Japan, was elected Prime Minister on Monday after receiving 311 votes out of 458. He presented the composition of the new cabinet on the same day and announced economic security to be one of the top priorities of his government.