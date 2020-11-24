Japan to Publish Data on COVID-19 Vaccines to Give Citizens Degree of Choice - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Japanese Ministry of Health will look to publish information regarding the safety and efficacy of multiple vaccines against the coronavirus disease in order to give citizens some degree of choice about which one they will be inoculated with, a ministry official said on Tuesday, as cited by the Japanese broadcaster NHK.

While speaking at a parliamentary committee meeting, the official said that the information would be published online to give Japanese citizens as much information as possible before they are vaccinated against the coronavirus disease, the broadcaster reported.

Norihisa Tamura, the Japanese health minister, was cited by the broadcaster as saying that the public may not have a full choice of which vaccine they are inoculated with, the broadcaster stated.

The Japanese government has concluded deals with multiple vaccine manufacturers, including AstraZeneca and Pfizer, over recent months. The country is believed to have secured as many as 500 million doses through domestic manufacturing and overseas deals.