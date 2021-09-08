UrduPoint.com

Japan To Purchase 150Mln Takeda-Made Novavax Doses In Early 2022 - Manufacturer

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Japan to Purchase 150Mln Takeda-Made Novavax Doses in Early 2022 - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Japan will purchase 150 million doses of the US-developed Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (known as TAK-019 in Japan) to be manufactured and distributed by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. from early 2022, the Tokyo-based company said on Tuesday.

"The Government of Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) will purchase 150 million doses of Novavax' vaccine candidate (TAK-019 in Japan) manufactured in Japan by Takeda, subject to licensing and approval. The details of the terms and conditions of the agreement are confidential," Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

said in a press release.

According to the previously announced agreement, Novavax licensed COVID-19 vaccine technology to Takeda for local production and commercialization in Japan. The US pharmaceutical giant will also transfer its manufacturing technology to enable Takeda to manufacture the vaccine.

The TAK-019 vaccine is still undergoing clinical trials in Japan, according to Takeda.

Japan, with 58% of the population now having received at least one dose, previously relied on imported vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.

Related Topics

Technology Company Japan From Government Agreement Million Labour

Recent Stories

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

1 hour ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

4 minutes ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

4 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on Agenda of Putin-Zelenskyy Mee ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.