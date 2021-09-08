Japan to Purchase 150Mln Takeda-Made Novavax Doses in Early 2022 - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Japan will purchase 150 million doses of the US-developed Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (known as TAK-019 in Japan) to be manufactured and distributed by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. from early 2022, the Tokyo-based company said on Tuesday.

"The Government of Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) will purchase 150 million doses of Novavax' vaccine candidate (TAK-019 in Japan) manufactured in Japan by Takeda, subject to licensing and approval. The details of the terms and conditions of the agreement are confidential," Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

said in a press release.

According to the previously announced agreement, Novavax licensed COVID-19 vaccine technology to Takeda for local production and commercialization in Japan. The US pharmaceutical giant will also transfer its manufacturing technology to enable Takeda to manufacture the vaccine.

The TAK-019 vaccine is still undergoing clinical trials in Japan, according to Takeda.

Japan, with 58% of the population now having received at least one dose, previously relied on imported vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.