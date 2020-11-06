Japan to Pursue Military Ties With US Regardless of Election Outcome - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Japan will continue to push for deeper military cooperation with the United States no matter which side snatches the White House and Congress, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Japan will continue to push for deeper military cooperation with the United States no matter which side snatches the White House and Congress, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday.

"Regardless of the results [of US elections], we will continue to promote Japanese-American military cooperation," Kishi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Kishi, however, declined to give any further commentary on the electoral situation in the US.

The US presidential election has turned into a nailbiter as incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden are virtually neck-and-neck in key swing states. Counting continues with all eyes on Pennsylvania and Georgia, which offer 20 and 16 electoral college votes respectively, and where the total difference in ballots is less than 20,000, according to NBC news.