MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Japan will raise its daily limit on overseas arrivals to 10,000 people starting April 10, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

Japan increased the limit of foreign arrivals from 2,000 to 7,000 per day in March.

"Japan plans to increase international movements of people in stages by taking into account the infection situation at home and abroad and border control measures that other major nations have taken," Matsuno said at a press conference, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

He said the new 10,000 limit will not apply to tourists but rather to Japanese nationals and residents returning from abroad and foreign students coming to study.

According to the report, the government agreed to increase the limit under criticism of Japanese businesses and private schools, the latter with about 150,000 foreign students having paid for classes but unable to attend due to travel restrictions.