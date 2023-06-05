UrduPoint.com

Japan To Raise Share Of Female Executives In Leading Firms By 2030 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 06:18 PM

The Japanese government wants female representation in senior management roles in companies listed on the top-tier Prime Market stock exchange to top 30% by 2030, media reported Monday

A policy blueprint on female empowerment, seen by the Kyodo news agency, sets a requirement for the country's leading companies to nominate at least one female board member by 2025 and present action plans on increasing the number of women executives.

The administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also plans to expand childcare leaves and benefits for part-time working mothers, increasing the ratio of single-mother households receiving child allowances to 40% by 2031.

Japan has been lagging behind in the world rankings on gender quality in workplace. It ranked 104th among 190 nations and territories in the World Bank's recent report on economic opportunities for women. The Cabinet Office estimated that almost a fifth of top-tier firms had no women on their board as of July 2022.

