Japan To Raise Tourism Entry Limit From 20,000 To 50,000 People Per Day - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Japan will increase the daily limit on tourists from 20,000 to 50,000 people a day starting September 7, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

"In order to participate in international exchanges and to take advantage of the low exchange rate of the Yen, easing of the entry restrictions will be introduced from September 7, and the entry limit will be raised to 50,000 people a day. The possibility of unaccompanied package tours will be open to all countries," Kishida told a press conference.

On June 10, Japan reopened its borders to tourist groups after over two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure applies only to small organized tourist groups from 98 countries, which Tokyo deems the safest in terms of the epidemiological situation, including China, Russia, the United States, South Korea, and almost all European countries. Vaccination certificates and a compulsory quarantine are not required upon arrival.

