Japan to Receive 144Mln Doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine This Year - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Japan has reached an agreement with the US Pfizer pharmaceutical company on the supply of 144 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus within the year, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, the agreement secures an additional 24 million doses after the Japanese government last year agreed with Pfizer on the delivery of 120 million doses of the vaccine, which is sufficient to inoculate 60 million people, or roughly half of the country's 126-million population.

Apart from Pfizer, Japan also reached deals with UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca for another 120 million doses and US company Moderna for 50 million doses. The Asian country is expected to start mass vaccination of its population in February, with medical workers being the first to receive shots.