UrduPoint.com

Japan To Reduce Electricity Bills By Almost 20% To Curb Inflation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Japan to Reduce Electricity Bills by Almost 20% to Curb Inflation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Japan will cut household electricity bills by about 20% early next year under a new economic package designed to mitigate inflation's negative impact on citizens' lives, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The government is expected to release details of the 25 trillion Yen ($170 billion) package on Friday, the news agency reported, adding that a reduction of 7 yen per kilowatt-hour for electricity bills for households will be the main measure under the package.

For companies, the government will provide support in the amount of 3.5 yen per kilowatt-hour, the source said.

In addition, an average household is expected to save about 900 yen on monthly gas bills, as the government will also provide support of 30 yen per cubic meter of consumption, the news agency added.

According to the report, a Japanese family could save about 45,000 yen from January to September thanks to the government's bill-paying assistance and an ongoing wholesale oil subsidy program aimed to help lower retail prices for gasoline and kerosene.

The government intends to extend the subsidy program after December, but in a reduced amount, the source added.

Last week, the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that Japan's inflation rate reached 3% in September for the first time since 1991.

The prices in Japan have been rising for 13 months in a row. The increase is mainly caused by rising prices for energy resources, which Japan is forced to import in great amounts, and the low exchange rate of the yen against the US Dollar.

Related Topics

Electricity Exchange Import Dollar Oil Japan January September December Gas Family From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Ze ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak- ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak-Saudi ties to new heights

2 hours ago
 Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe ..

Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe Arshad Sharif's killing

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.