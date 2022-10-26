Japan to Reduce Electricity Bills by Almost 20% to Curb Inflation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Japan will cut household electricity bills by about 20% early next year under a new economic package designed to mitigate inflation's negative impact on citizens' lives, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The government is expected to release details of the 25 trillion Yen ($170 billion) package on Friday, the news agency reported, adding that a reduction of 7 yen per kilowatt-hour for electricity bills for households will be the main measure under the package.

For companies, the government will provide support in the amount of 3.5 yen per kilowatt-hour, the source said.

In addition, an average household is expected to save about 900 yen on monthly gas bills, as the government will also provide support of 30 yen per cubic meter of consumption, the news agency added.

According to the report, a Japanese family could save about 45,000 yen from January to September thanks to the government's bill-paying assistance and an ongoing wholesale oil subsidy program aimed to help lower retail prices for gasoline and kerosene.

The government intends to extend the subsidy program after December, but in a reduced amount, the source added.

Last week, the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that Japan's inflation rate reached 3% in September for the first time since 1991.

The prices in Japan have been rising for 13 months in a row. The increase is mainly caused by rising prices for energy resources, which Japan is forced to import in great amounts, and the low exchange rate of the yen against the US Dollar.