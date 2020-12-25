UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Reduce Greenhouse-Gas Emissions To Net Zero By 2050 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Japan to Reduce Greenhouse-Gas Emissions to Net Zero by 2050 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Japanese government has adopted a plan to achieve net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

The plan aims to increase the use of renewable energy, ramping up production to around 50 to 60 percent of total output by 2050, and targeting 14 sectors, the broadcaster reported.

By the mid-2030s it is planned to sell electric, hybrid or fuel-cell models of new passenger cars.

Another goal is to increase the use of up to 20-million tons of hydrogen by 2050, and promote the use of hydrogen at thermal power plants.

Earlier in December, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga set a goal for the country to consume 10 million tonnes of hydrogen each year within a decade, an equivalent of over 30 nuclear reactors, to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

In order to reduce the country's carbon footprint, the Japanese government plans to invest 2 trillion Yen ($19.2 billion) in initiatives to utilize non-carbon-emitting hydrogen along with solar and wind energy at the country's power plants. In addition, these efforts will allow for creation of hydrogen storage from excess power generated from renewable sources.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Nuclear December Gas From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

1 hour ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

1 hour ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

1 hour ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

2 hours ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

2 hours ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.