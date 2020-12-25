Japan to Reduce Greenhouse-Gas Emissions to Net Zero by 2050 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Japanese government has adopted a plan to achieve net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

The plan aims to increase the use of renewable energy, ramping up production to around 50 to 60 percent of total output by 2050, and targeting 14 sectors, the broadcaster reported.

By the mid-2030s it is planned to sell electric, hybrid or fuel-cell models of new passenger cars.

Another goal is to increase the use of up to 20-million tons of hydrogen by 2050, and promote the use of hydrogen at thermal power plants.

Earlier in December, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga set a goal for the country to consume 10 million tonnes of hydrogen each year within a decade, an equivalent of over 30 nuclear reactors, to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

In order to reduce the country's carbon footprint, the Japanese government plans to invest 2 trillion Yen ($19.2 billion) in initiatives to utilize non-carbon-emitting hydrogen along with solar and wind energy at the country's power plants. In addition, these efforts will allow for creation of hydrogen storage from excess power generated from renewable sources.