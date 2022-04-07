Japan to Refrain From Imposing Embargo on Russian Coal - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The Japanese government will not ban Russian coal imports over recent developments in Ukraine, Japanese newspaper The Mainichi reported on Thursday citing informed sources.

According to the newspaper, Japan fears a price hike on this energy resource in case Russian coal is fully eliminated from the international market. Meanwhile, the news outlet noted that the amount of coal purchased by Japan from Russia accounts for 15% of the country's overall coal imports.

On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed the fifth package of sanctions against Russia, consisting of six points, including restrictions on six major banks and transportation limitations. Yet, the EU diplomats failed to agree upon the new sanctions package, including on imposing embargo on Russian coal, with the next session to be conducted later on Thursday.

It came several days after reports emerged of mass civilian killings in Bucha, a town near Kiev controlled until recently by the Russian forces. Kiev blamed the civilian deaths on the departed Russian forces. However, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia called the presented evidence a forgery and contended that radical Ukrainian forces have been committing abuses against civilians as well as prisoners of war.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.