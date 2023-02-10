UrduPoint.com

Japan To Relax COVID-19 Rules For Mask-Wearing From March 13 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

The Japanese government has decided to significantly ease COVID-19 rules on mask-wearing starting March 13 to allow people to decide for themselves whether to wear masks indoors or outdoors, media reported Friday

Although the new rules imply that people will decide when to wear a mask in everyday life, authorities will still recommend wearing masks in certain situations, such as when using public transportation during rush hour or when visiting medical facilities, while students will not be required to wear them at all during school hours, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

The decision follows the government's ruling to reclassify COVID-19 as a less dangerous virus, placing it in the fifth category of infectious diseases, which also includes seasonal flu, from May 8, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeks to relax restrictions for economic and social activities, the report read.

This loosening of COVID-19 restrictions is causing concern among citizens, as more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Japan in January alone, marking the highest monthly number since the pandemic began in 2020. COVID-19 deaths in the country have reportedly been on the rise since early December 2022. In total, the pandemic has claimed over 70,000 lives in Japan since 2020.

