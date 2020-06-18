Japan to Relax COVID-19 Travel Restrictions For Arrivals From Four Countries - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that talks are underway to ease travel restrictions, which were enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19, for arrivals from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Vietnam, national media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that talks are underway to ease travel restrictions, which were enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19, for arrivals from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Vietnam, national media reported on Thursday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Abe told a meeting of the government's task force on COVID-19 that arrivals will be allowed into the country providing that they test negative for the disease, submit an itinerary of where they intend to visit, and also use a smartphone application that will download the user's GPS data.

"We will continue with border measures to prevent imported cases of the novel coronavirus," Abe said at the meeting, as quoted by the agency.

At the same time, Abe said that the gradual resumption of international travel was vital to kickstart the country's economic recovery, the agency stated.

The Japanese government began to enforce travel restrictions in March to prevent an influx of imported coronavirus disease cases. Curbs remain in force for arrivals from more than 100 countries, the agency stated.

Concerns have been raised over a potential second wave of COVID-19 in Japan after the Health Ministry's tests found that only 0.1 percent of 7,950 Tokyo residents had antibodies for the disease.