Japan to Respond to Developments in Russia in Cooperation With G7 - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Japan is closely monitoring the current situation in Russia, especially the events involving the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), and will respond to further developments in cooperation with the Group of Seven (G7) nations, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

"I was informed by the relevant ministries about various situations in Russia yesterday. We are following the developments with great attention. I know that a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers has taken place. By ensuring strong interaction with the G7 countries, we will respond to further developments of the situation," Kishida was quoted as saying by the NHK broadcaster.

On Sunday, the Japanese National Security Council briefed Kishida on the recent events around the Wagner Group, the report said, adding that the prime minister had instructed his government to cooperate with other countries and respond to the situation in a flexible manner.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, Prigozhin accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal that the Wagner troops stop their movement in Russia and take further steps to deescalate the situation. Prigozhin later said that the Wagner troops were returning to their field camps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin.