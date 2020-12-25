UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Restrict Entrance From South Africa Over New Coronavirus Variant - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 09:54 PM

Japan to Restrict Entrance From South Africa Over New Coronavirus Variant - Reports

Japan will restrict entry from South Africa over the new coronavirus variant that has been registered there, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Japan will restrict entry from South Africa over the new coronavirus variant that has been registered there, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The 501.V2 variant of the coronavirus, which has been circulating in the African country, has prompted foreign nations to halt air traffic. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that 501.

V2 could be even more contagious than the strain recently identified in the United Kingdom, a claim denied by South African health authorities. Japan has already suspended travel to and from the UK.

In addition to limiting entrance from South Africa, Japan will also bar entry for foreigners who have a travel history with South Africa, according to Suga.

Japan has confirmed the first cases of the coronavirus strain that was discovered in the UK on its soil but no cases of the 501.V2 variant have been reported.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Traffic Hancock United Kingdom Japan South Africa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister urges youth highlight Kashmir i ..

1 minute ago

More Than 44,000 Refugees Returned to Nagorno-Kara ..

1 minute ago

Traffic police issues learner to Christians on Qua ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Armed Forces Fulfilled All Tasks for 2020 ..

4 minutes ago

EU Urges Turkey to Free Kurdish Politician Demirta ..

4 minutes ago

Explosion in downtown Nashville an 'intentional ac ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.