Japan to Restrict Entrance From South Africa Over New Coronavirus Variant - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Japan will restrict entry from South Africa over the new coronavirus variant that has been registered there, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The 501.V2 variant of the coronavirus, which has been circulating in the African country, has prompted foreign nations to halt air traffic. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that 501.

V2 could be even more contagious than the strain recently identified in the United Kingdom, a claim denied by South African health authorities. Japan has already suspended travel to and from the UK.

In addition to limiting entrance from South Africa, Japan will also bar entry for foreigners who have a travel history with South Africa, according to Suga.

Japan has confirmed the first cases of the coronavirus strain that was discovered in the UK on its soil but no cases of the 501.V2 variant have been reported.