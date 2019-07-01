UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Restrict High-tech Material Exports To South Korea

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:11 PM

Japan to restrict high-tech material exports to South Korea

The Japanese government said on Monday it will tighten restrictions on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea, citing "significant damage to the relationship of mutual trust

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Japanese government said on Monday it will tighten restrictions on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea, citing "significant damage to the relationship of mutual trust." The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that effective from Thursday, individual applications will be necessary for exports to South Korea of three materials used in high-tech products.

They include fluorinated polyimide, hydrogen fluoride and resist, which are used in the manufacturing process of semiconductors and screens for smartphones and TVs.

The ministry did not ban such exports outright but added screening of the applications would require about 90 days.

Relations between Japan and South Korea have soured since late last year over a series of South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate laborers who were forced to work for the companies during World War II.

However, the Japanese government insists that the measure is being taken due to security concerns, adding it is not retaliation against South Korean.

According to local media, the restrictions could deal a blow to the technology industries of both countries, whose supply chains are deeply linked. The ministry said it will closely monitor the impact on Japanese companies which have a large market share of the three items.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Japan South Korea North Korea Market World War Media From Government Industry Share Court

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to redress public's issues: Comm ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr 28 Kashmiris in June

2 minutes ago

Chinese drug addicts receive VR treatment

2 minutes ago

WTI oil jumps above $60 on OPEC-Russia output deal ..

2 minutes ago

Zardari’s arrest in Park Lane case raises alarm ..

17 minutes ago

Civilians among 15 dead in Israeli strikes in Syri ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.