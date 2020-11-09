UrduPoint.com
Japan To Resume Accepting UK's Nuclear Waste For Reprocessing In April - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited has started negotiations with UK power companies to resume shipments of the reprocessed radioactive nuclear waste from the United Kingdom starting in April, NHK World-Japan reported on Monday.

Japan stopped to accept nuclear waste from the UK in 2016 after introducing new requirements for its main nuclear fuel reprocessing facility, Rokkasho, located in the northeast Japanese prefecture of Aomori

According to NHK World-Japan, the facility has now met the demands and ready to reprocess the British nuclear waste.

Nuclear fuel reprocessing is performed by the UK, France, Japan and Russia. This process involves extracting uranium and plutonium from nuclear waste, so fuel can be reused. Japan started to accept nuclear waste from foreign countries in 1995. The first shipment of the British nuclear wastes arrived in Japan in 2010.

