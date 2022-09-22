Japan to Sanction More Russian Military Companies - Foreign Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Japanese government will expand the list of Russian military companies under export restrictions and ban the export of products that could be used for producing chemical weapons, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday.

"I said that we are set to impose a ban on the export of chemical weapons products to Russia, as well as to expand the list of companies associated with the Russian military sector," Hayashi said at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, as quoted by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

The foreign ministers reaffirmed that they would continue the provision of multilateral support to Ukraine and undertake measures to ensure food and energy security in the country, the report said.

Hayashi also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's words, which he interpreted as hinting at deployment of nuclear weapons, are "totally unacceptable," according to the report.

On Wednesday, Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support the special military operation in Ukraine. The top official accused the West of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia, and warned that Moscow will use all means in the event its territorial integrity is threatened.