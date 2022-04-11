UrduPoint.com

Japan To Seek Normalization Of Relations With Pyongyang, Denuclearization Of North Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 04:08 PM

Japan to Seek Normalization of Relations With Pyongyang, Denuclearization of North Korea

Japan will continue to pursue normalization of bilateral relations with North Korea and urge Pyongyang to completely abandon its nuclear and missile programs, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Japan will continue to pursue normalization of bilateral relations with North Korea and urge Pyongyang to completely abandon its nuclear and missile programs, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"With reliance on the Japan-North Korea Pyongyang Declaration (of 2002, Japan intends) to comprehensively address the complex problems of the Japanese citizens forcefully detained in North Korea, of nuclear and missile programs, to settle the misfortunes of the past and accomplish normalization of Japanese-North Korean relations," Matsuno said at a briefing.

At the same time, he regarded the missile tests conducted by North Korea as unacceptable, saying the recurring launches by Pyongyang exacerbate tensions.

"Missile launches as well as the launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile, conducted in March, fuel even greater tensions, while the latest actions by North Korea threaten peace and stability of Japan and the world community and are completely unacceptable.

We jointly with the international community, and primarily the United States will work towards full denuclearization of North Korea," Matsuno noted.

On Monday, North Korea celebrates the 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Un assuming the post of the leader of the Workers' Party of Korea. For 10 years in power, he has conducted over 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches and four nuclear missile tests. In contrast, his farther Kim Jong Il during 17 years in power carried out 16 missile launches and two nuclear tests.

Related Topics

World Nuclear Pyongyang Same Japan United States North Korea Kim Jong March Post Cabinet

Recent Stories

ICC declares Babar Azam as player of the month

ICC declares Babar Azam as player of the month

8 minutes ago
 Qasim Suri says threat letter will be sent to CJP ..

Qasim Suri says threat letter will be sent to CJP as NA session begins

33 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interba ..

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interbank

50 minutes ago
 Rocket for China's Tianzhou-4 mission arrives at l ..

Rocket for China's Tianzhou-4 mission arrives at launch site

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Reasons for Default in Russia, Nat ..

Kremlin Says No Reasons for Default in Russia, Nation Has Potential to Fulfill O ..

3 minutes ago
 KIIR Chief concerned over deteriorating political, ..

KIIR Chief concerned over deteriorating political, rights situation in IIOJK

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.