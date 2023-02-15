UrduPoint.com

Japan To Send 4th Group Of Japanese Medical Workers To Turkey On Wednesday - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Japan to Send 4th Group of Japanese Medical Workers to Turkey on Wednesday - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Japan will send the fourth group of medical personnel to Turkey on Wednesday to provide assistance after the earthquake in the southeast of the country, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The first group of Japanese rescuers was sent to Turkey on February 6, and on February 10, Tokyo sent the first group of medical personnel. The second and third groups of specialists went to Turkey on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Japan also sent a transport plane with medical equipment. At the moment, 41 Japanese medical specialists are working in the country.

"February 14 and ... February 15, the Government of Japan will conduct the 3rd and 4th dispatches of members of the Japan Disaster Relief Expert and Medical Team in response to the damages caused by the earthquake that occurred in the southeastern part of Turkey," the ministry said on Tuesday, adding that in total, Japan plans to send about 75 specialists to Turkey.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 35,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,414 people.

Related Topics

Earthquake World Syria Turkey Tokyo Japan February From Government

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match ..

Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings

17 minutes ago
 LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in ..

LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in diverse fields

30 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bi ..

Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bill 2023'

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.