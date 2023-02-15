Japan to Send 4th Group of Japanese Medical Workers to Turkey on Wednesday - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Japan will send the fourth group of medical personnel to Turkey on Wednesday to provide assistance after the earthquake in the southeast of the country, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The first group of Japanese rescuers was sent to Turkey on February 6, and on February 10, Tokyo sent the first group of medical personnel. The second and third groups of specialists went to Turkey on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Japan also sent a transport plane with medical equipment. At the moment, 41 Japanese medical specialists are working in the country.

"February 14 and ... February 15, the Government of Japan will conduct the 3rd and 4th dispatches of members of the Japan Disaster Relief Expert and Medical Team in response to the damages caused by the earthquake that occurred in the southeastern part of Turkey," the ministry said on Tuesday, adding that in total, Japan plans to send about 75 specialists to Turkey.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 35,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,414 people.