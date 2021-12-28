UrduPoint.com

Japan To Send Additional 700,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Iran - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:40 AM

Japan to Send Additional 700,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Iran - Foreign Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Japan will deliver additional 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Iran, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

"The government of Japan has decided to send to Iran additional 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. They will be delivered through COVAX. The talks on the matter are currently at the final stage," Hayashi said during a press conference.

This will increase the total of Japan's COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Iran to 3,6 million doses.

"With this delivery in mind, the total number of doses sent by Japan to the world's 23 countries and regions will be 36 million," Hayashi added.

In June, Japan hosted the virtual Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment Summit, which aims to provide equal and just access to vaccines among developing countries. The June summit succeeded in securing enough funds for 1.8 billion doses to vaccinate 30% of the developing countries' population.

