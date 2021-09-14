Japan to Send Extra 1.3Mln Doses of AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine to Asian Nations - Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Japan will provide an additional 1.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca to Asian countries, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

"Based on requests from the relevant countries, we have decided to provide 500,000 doses to Taiwan, 400,000 doses to Vietnam, 300,000 doses to Thailand and 100,000 doses to Brunei.

They will be sent when ready," Motegi said at a briefing.

All the doses designed for export are produced under license in Japan.

The Japanese government has inked a contract for 120 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine but decided not to roll it out across the country due to reports of blood clots.