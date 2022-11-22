Japan to Send F-15 Fighter Jets for Military Exercise in Philippines - Japanese Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Japan will send its fighter jets to participate in joint exercises with the Philippine Air Force that are scheduled to take place from November 27 to December 11, the Japanese embassy to the Philippines said on Tuesday.

"The JASDF (Japanese Air Self-Defense Force) will deploy two (2) fighter aircraft (F-15), along with approximately 60 personnel from Air Defense Command. Exchanges will be held mainly at the Clark Air Base, Pampanga and the surrounding airspace," the embassy said in a statement.

According to the diplomatic mission, the units of the two countries will conduct drills aimed at promoting "mutual understanding and defense cooperation and exchanges.

"

Earlier in the year, the air forces of both Japan and the Philippines conducted joint training to practice humanitarian cooperation during natural disasters. The two countries took part in a similar exercise in July 2021 as well.

In early October, around 3,500 soldiers from the Philippines and the United Stated participated in joint naval drills on the islands to practice a possible response to any escalation that could arise in the South China Sea between China and other nations. Japan sent 30 soldiers to take part in the exercise that time.