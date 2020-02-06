UrduPoint.com
Japan To Send Food, Aid To Quarantined Cruise Ship Via Some 100 Military - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Japanese Defense Ministry will task some 100 servicemen with delivering aid to passengers of the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess with coronavirus-positive individuals on board stranded off Japan's coast for several days now, Japanese media reported.

According to the Kyodo agency, the military will deliver food and essential livelihood items to the cruise ship stranded off the Japanese port of Yokohama since Monday.

Among 3,700 passengers and crew from 56 countries, at least 20 have reportedly tested positive for the new deadly Wuhan coronavirus. The figure can still grow as test results for over 170 people are still pending.

