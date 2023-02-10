UrduPoint.com

Japan To Send Humanitarian Aid To Earthquake-Hit Syria - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Japan to Send Humanitarian Aid to Earthquake-Hit Syria - Foreign Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Japanese government decided on Friday to send humanitarian aid in the form of tents, warm blankets and tourist mats to earthquake-hit Syria, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"In response to a request from the Syrian government, the Japanese cabinet decided today to send a package of humanitarian aid in the form of tents, warm blankets and tourist mats. The assistance will be sent through the Japan International Cooperation Agency," the minister said during a press conference.

Hayashi added that Tokyo was in consultation with Turkey, another country hit by the devastating earthquakes, to provide additional aid.

"We intend to continue to provide all the necessary assistance based on real needs on the spot," the minister said.

Earlier in the week, the Japanese government sent two teams of rescuers to Turkey to deal with the consequences of the earthquakes.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that killed more than 18,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Over 1,300 people were killed as a result of the quake in Syria and the number of injured exceeded 2,200, according to the latest data from the country's health ministry.

