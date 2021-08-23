UrduPoint.com

Japan To Send Military Planes To Afghanistan For Evacuations - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:00 PM

Japan to Send Military Planes to Afghanistan for Evacuations - Cabinet

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Japan will send military aircraft of the Self-Defense Forces to Afghanistan to evacuate its citizens and local personnel, the country's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference in Tokyo.

"Our country is closely cooperating with the United States and other countries to help with the safe and quick evacuation of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. We will send transport aircraft of the Air Self-Defense Force C130. As soon as everything is ready we will begin the evacuation," Kato said.

Japan's top priority is the safety of its citizens and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) personnel, Kato added.

On August 17, Japan temporarily closed its embassy in Afghanistan and opened a temporary representative office in Istanbul, Turkey.

The first plane, according to the Secretary General, is expected to take off on Monday and in total, two C130 and one C-2 aircraft will be sent.

On August 15, the Taliban (a designated terrorist group by the UN and Russia) entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to back down. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants were allowed to storm the city. Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Storm Militants United Nations Russia Turkey Tokyo Istanbul Japan United States August Ashraf Ghani From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 80 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 80 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

30 minutes ago
 Emirati-Chinese ties witnessing historic special e ..

Emirati-Chinese ties witnessing historic special era: UAE Ambassador to China

60 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Kuwaiti Health Minister

UAE Ambassador meets with Kuwaiti Health Minister

1 hour ago
 Fifth China-Arab States Expo seals $24 bn business ..

Fifth China-Arab States Expo seals $24 bn business deals

1 hour ago
 Traffic violations decrease in Islamabad after lau ..

Traffic violations decrease in Islamabad after launch of e-tickets

1 hour ago
 The Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle (MCSV) is being equ ..

The Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle (MCSV) is being equipped with the latest technolo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.