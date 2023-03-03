Japan to Send Third Medical Team to Earthquake Hit Turkey - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Japan will send a third group of medics to Turkey, which was severely affected by the devastating earthquakes, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On March 3, the Government of Japan decided to dispatch the third Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Medical Team, consisting of 41 members, to the Republic of Türkiye which suffered damages from a large-scale earthquake," the ministry's statement read, adding that the team will head for Turkey on Saturday and replace the second Japanese medical team already operating on the spot, in order to continue providing medical assistance to the injured.

Japan will provide Turkey with all the assistance it needs until the country is completely restored and rebuilt after the catastrophe, the statement added.

The medical team that will be dispatched to Turkey consists of doctors, nurses, pharmacists as well as medical and task coordinators, the ministry said.

Japan had already dispatched the JDR Urban Search and Rescue Team, consisting of 74 members, two Medical Teams with 140 members in total, and JDR Self-Defense Force Units, along with emergency relief goods, including tents, blankets and sleeping bags, as well as financial aid of $8.5 million.

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the south-eastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval, killing over 45,000 people. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in the neighboring states, with Syria being affected the most.