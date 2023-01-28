UrduPoint.com

Japan To Set Up Government Unit To Tackle Fake News In April 2024 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Japan to Set Up Government Unit to Tackle Fake News in April 2024 - Reports

Japan will establish a special unit within the Cabinet Secretariat in April 2024 that will help deal with disinformation online, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Japan will establish a special unit within the Cabinet Secretariat in April 2024 that will help deal with disinformation online, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday.

According to media reports, the unit will comprise specialists from the foreign and defense ministries, as well as the cabinet intelligence and research office and other bodies.

It will be tasked with containing the spread of fake news on social media and "sending out accurate information."

The broadcaster also quoted Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno as saying that spreading disinformation "not only threatens universal values but could also affect security."

The new body will thus prepare for possible foreign fake news campaigns and devise ways to tackle them, the NHK said.

Related Topics

Social Media Japan April Media From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muham ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of ..

2 minutes ago
 Na'at Khwan Muzaffar Warsi death anniversary

Na'at Khwan Muzaffar Warsi death anniversary

2 minutes ago
 The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organises competitio ..

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organises competitions of Winter Sports Festival 2 ..

2 minutes ago
 IT exports remittance increases by 2.38% in 1st ha ..

IT exports remittance increases by 2.38% in 1st half of 2022-23

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Local Governments Minister Ibrahi ..

Punjab Caretaker Local Governments Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad urges speedy, qu ..

4 minutes ago
 ‘You’re an inspiration for many,’ Shoaib pay ..

‘You’re an inspiration for many,’ Shoaib pays tribute to Sania Mirza

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.