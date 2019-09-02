UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan 'to Set Up Police Unit' For Disputed Islands

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:49 AM

Japan 'to set up police unit' for disputed islands

Japan will launch a special police unit equipped with submachine guns and helicopters to patrol disputed isles in the East China Sea -- a source of tension between Tokyo and Beijing, according to police and media

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Japan will launch a special police unit equipped with submachine guns and helicopters to patrol disputed isles in the East China Sea -- a source of tension between Tokyo and Beijing, according to police and media.

The deployment near the tiny islands known as the "Senkakus" in Japanese and the "Diaoyu" in Chinese could take place early next year, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

The National Police Agency said it had put in a budget request for an additional 159 officers to head off "ilegal landings on remote islands by armed groups". NHK said it was the first time police had stepped up patrols near the disputed islands.

However, extra jets from the Japan Coastguard were deployed in 2018 to patrol the islands, where a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted earlier last year.

The uninhabited islets are at the centre of a festering row between Tokyo and Beijing, which is also involved in a widening dispute with several Southeast Asian countries over islands in the South China Sea.

The Japanese government has long complained about China's routine dispatch of coastguard ships to waters surrounding the islands.

Relations between Japan and China deteriorated in 2012 when Tokyo "nationalised" some of the islets.

Related Topics

Police China Budget Beijing Tokyo Japan 2018 Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Get ready for the best run of your life – Al Mar ..

3 minutes ago

Foolproof security for Muharram processions finali ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks fall on renewed US-China trade war fe ..

2 minutes ago

Two lose lives in Attock

2 minutes ago

Russia, India to Ink 25 Pacts During Summit at Eas ..

21 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks fall on renewed fears over US-China t ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.