Japan to Ship 17Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Shots to Several Asian States - Foreign Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Japan will send a total of 17 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to several Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, and others, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.

"From July 1, 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine each will be sent to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines. We will try to do this as soon as possible. Besides, an additional 1 million doses will be sent to Vietnam and Taiwan, where we have already sent the vaccines.

Also, a total of 11 million doses of the vaccine will be sent to Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia, and the Pacific island states through the COVAX program from mid-July," Motegi said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Earlier this month, Japan provided 1 million vaccine doses to Taiwan and Vietnam free of charge.

The Japanese government has had a contract for 120 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines but decided not to roll it out across the country due to reports of blood clots.