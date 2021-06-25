UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Ship 17Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Shots To Several Asian States - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:07 PM

Japan to Ship 17Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Shots to Several Asian States - Foreign Minister

Japan will send a total of 17 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to several Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, and others, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Japan will send a total of 17 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to several Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, and others, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.

"From July 1, 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine each will be sent to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines. We will try to do this as soon as possible. Besides, an additional 1 million doses will be sent to Vietnam and Taiwan, where we have already sent the vaccines.

Also, a total of 11 million doses of the vaccine will be sent to Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia, and the Pacific island states through the COVAX program from mid-July," Motegi said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Earlier this month, Japan provided 1 million vaccine doses to Taiwan and Vietnam free of charge.

The Japanese government has had a contract for 120 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines but decided not to roll it out across the country due to reports of blood clots.

Related Topics

Thailand Tokyo Indonesia Japan Philippines Malaysia Vietnam Turkish Lira July From Government Asia Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Daraz works towards safer online deliveries levera ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan envoy, US Congressmen discuss bilateral t ..

1 minute ago

WHO May Approve 2 COVID-19 Vaccines for Emergency ..

1 minute ago

'Dragon Man' Skull Preserved in China May Write Ne ..

2 minutes ago

US to Keep Small Number of Forces in Syria as IS R ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Coordinate With Minsk Measures Needed fo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.