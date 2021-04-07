UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Soon Decide On Release Of Wastewater From Fukushima NPP Into Sea - Suga

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:42 PM

Japan to Soon Decide on Release of Wastewater From Fukushima NPP Into Sea - Suga

The Japanese government will decide in a few days whether to release treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea in light of strong opposition from fisheries industries, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The Japanese government will decide in a few days whether to release treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea in light of strong opposition from fisheries industries, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

Last year, a government panel considered two options of dealing with the contaminated water to dump it into the ocean or evaporate it into the atmosphere. The panel eventually recommended the ocean release, arguing that it would pose little risk to human health. The decision, however, triggered a backlash among the fisheries industry and some local governments in the region.

"I want to make a decision [on the disposal method of the water] in a few days," Suga told reporters, as quoted by Kyodo, following a meeting with Hiroshi Kishi, the head of the national federation of fisheries cooperatives.

Kishi, in turn, said that the organization's position on the issue had not changed and they still opposed the idea.

The water in the Fukushima nuclear power plant became radioactive following the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Under the government's plan, the contaminated water, which is currently stored in special tanks with limited volume, will be filtrated by the ALPS filtering system before being released into the sea. The system reduces the concentration of radioactive material, except for tritium, to a normal level.

In addition to opposition among the local fishery companies, Japan's neighbors China and South Korea have also voiced their concerns over the release of the contaminated water into the environment.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Prime Minister Water China Nuclear Fukushima Japan South Korea From Government Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

Russian Court Fines Radio Free Europe $919,000 Ove ..

1 minute ago

France Wants to Produce 250 Mln Doses of COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

CJCSC visits Army Air Defence Ranges; witnesses fi ..

4 minutes ago

Food prices being monitored in Karak

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts MQM Pakistan's appeal agains ..

4 minutes ago

MoHR asks people to give feedback on NAP Business ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.