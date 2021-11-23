Japan to Spend $5.2Bln for Construction of Semiconductor Plants - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Tue 23rd November 2021

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The government of Japan is planning to allocate approximately 600 billion Yen (about $5.2 billion) as part of an additional budget for fiscal 2021 to support the construction of semiconductor manufacturing plants, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In particular, 400 billion yen ($3.

5 billion) will be spent on the construction of a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) factory in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto.

The construction of the TSMC plant is expected to start in 2022, with production launching in 2024. The plant will be operated jointly by the TSMC and Sony.

The rest of the money will be invested in projects by other companies, including Micron Technology and Kioxia Holdings.

Japan's newly appointed prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said in October that Tokyo would facilitate the construction of semiconductor plants in the country.

